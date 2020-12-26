Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 217,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

