Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,569 shares of company stock worth $38,383,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $61.08 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

