Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 91,181 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,181 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.