Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,633 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MarineMax worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock worth $2,000,298 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZO opened at $37.80 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

