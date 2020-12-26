Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $975,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Genesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genesco by 43.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $27.89 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.