Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2,998.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 258.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 277.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 390,682 shares of company stock worth $21,195,424 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -419.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.