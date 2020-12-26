Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,362 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3,886.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 416,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $195.69 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $212.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 337.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.