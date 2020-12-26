CryptoPing (PING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,812.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 63.4% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $49,812.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00656098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00160442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00349955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058884 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.