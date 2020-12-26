Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $3.12 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $173.91 million and approximately $877,287.00 worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00012621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

