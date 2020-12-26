Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.77 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 86% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 145.1% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $81,839.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

