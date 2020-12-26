Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $973,923.73 and approximately $755.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

