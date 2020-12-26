CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoLife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CryoLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

