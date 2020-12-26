Critical Survey: Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) versus Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Takung Art and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% Star Group 3.42% 17.96% 5.87%

0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Takung Art and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Takung Art and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 6.29 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.75 billion 0.22 $17.64 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Risk & Volatility

Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Group beats Takung Art on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil and propane to approximately 56,000 customers and gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 27,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

