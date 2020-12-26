Critical Survey: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yamana Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus target price of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 190.61%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.35 $225.60 million $0.13 43.62 Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.40

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Northern Dynasty Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

