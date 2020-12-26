CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $42.39 on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

