Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,761.72

Shares of Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,761.72 and traded as high as $2,300.00. Craneware plc (CRW.L) shares last traded at $2,300.00, with a volume of 3,740 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,143.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,764.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16.

About Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

