Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.64 ($60.76).

1COV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.88 and a 200-day moving average of €41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 50.36. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.