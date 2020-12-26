County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

ICBK stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

