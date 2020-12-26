Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CNR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,333,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

