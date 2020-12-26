Corey B. Bieber Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$231,225.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,900. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.27 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

