Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $24.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 94.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 372,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

