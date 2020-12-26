Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.85

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 244533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.80 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

