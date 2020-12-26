Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 83,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

