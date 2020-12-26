Contrasting DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.55 million 0.47 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Hudson Capital $1.37 million 15.38 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

DigiPath has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -67.99% -1,137.19% -88.49% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DigiPath has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DigiPath and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hudson Capital beats DigiPath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

