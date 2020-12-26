Contrasting Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) & First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and First Montauk Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.88 $3.44 billion $1.33 9.52 First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Credit Suisse Group and First Montauk Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.86%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and First Montauk Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47% First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

First Montauk Financial Company Profile

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

