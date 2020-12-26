Contrasting Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 0 4 3 0 2.43

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 165.55%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $131.86, suggesting a potential downside of 14.40%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65% Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -8.17 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -123.22

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Kodiak Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.