Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

