Connectome (CNTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.49 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Connectome token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006670 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $3.49 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00046730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00314428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.