Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $649,580.49 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $649,580.49 and $24,555.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,199,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391,908 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

