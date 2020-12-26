Comparing Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CorePoint Lodging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 18.19 $22.26 million N/A N/A CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.48 -$212.00 million $1.57 4.31

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06% CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93%

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

