Comparing American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get American Overseas Group alerts:

This table compares American Overseas Group and Assured Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Overseas Group $21.67 million 0.65 -$3.71 million N/A N/A Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 2.66 $402.00 million N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Overseas Group and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A Assured Guaranty 34.01% 4.42% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Overseas Group and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assured Guaranty has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.73%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Volatility and Risk

American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state, governmental authorities or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds; non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. In addition, the company provides asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds to outside investors. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for American Overseas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Overseas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.