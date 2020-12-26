CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

COMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 830,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CommScope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CommScope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 1,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

