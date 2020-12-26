Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Commercial Metals worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

CMC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.