Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

