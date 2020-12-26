Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) & Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Head-To-Head Review

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

0.2% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Vallourec -7.97% -15.14% -4.59%

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Vallourec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.89 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.61 Vallourec $4.67 billion 0.09 -$378.05 million ($6.40) -1.16

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec. Color Star Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallourec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Color Star Technology and Vallourec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 4 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Vallourec on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; inventory management, advisory, and training services; on-site tube coating and welding services; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling plan; and repair services for its products and thread tubes. Its power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for boilers and steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. It is also involved in the iron ore production business; and various projects concerning renewable energies. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.