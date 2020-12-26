Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,085.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3,085.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,755.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01252021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00064360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00300009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

