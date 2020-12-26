Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.00.
COHR stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 15.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
