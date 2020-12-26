Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) vs. Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Financial Comparison

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Wright Investors’ Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 8.54 $134.62 million $2.57 28.56 Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.89 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cohen & Steers and Wright Investors’ Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Wright Investors’ Service on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

