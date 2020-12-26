Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $80.73. 319,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,547. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.