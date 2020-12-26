Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.