Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.72. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 29,445 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

