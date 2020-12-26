CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $94.55 on Thursday. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

