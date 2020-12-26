CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 207,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 439,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

