CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $11,336.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001804 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025464 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,563,933 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

