Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 461 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. BidaskClub cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.26.
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
