Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 461 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. BidaskClub cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.26.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

