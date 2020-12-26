Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.76.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
