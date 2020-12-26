Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

