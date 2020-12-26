ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,076.61 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $243,076.61 and $50,068.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00130502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00642096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00339493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00092705 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

