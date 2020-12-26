Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ebix worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ebix by 47.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ebix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ebix by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

EBIX opened at $37.10 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

