Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 311,735 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 86.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.