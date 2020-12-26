Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.17 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

